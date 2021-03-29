Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after Monday afternoon shooting in Kelowna

One man was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Mounties are investigating after a man was shot in Kelowna on Monday afternoon (March 29).

Several officers responded to the Burtch Road area after reports of gunfire came in around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot behind Global Fitness and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

A resident of a neighbouring apartment building said she heard the shots ring out, initially thinking they were fireworks.

“I saw three people running… jumping over cars, over cars. And then it was quiet for about ten minutes.”

Witnesses told police they saw a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car. That car was found burning on Longhill Road shortly after. Fire crews responded to the area to douse the blaze.

As of 2 p.m., RCMP officers remain at both scenes. Police have blocked traffic from accessing Burtch Road.

Police are asking anyone with information or who saw the incident to come forward and call the detachment at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

