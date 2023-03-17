(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Repeat offender arrested after truck stolen from Kelowna airport

Charged with a number of offences

A vehicle stolen from Kelowna International Airport’s long-term parking lot has been safely recovered, thanks to the Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit.

The GMC Sierra was seen in the 200 block of Hwy. 33 on the morning of March 16. The male driver was arrested at a nearby convenience store, and upon inspection, was also found to have been in possession of a weapon and other stolen items.

James Field, a repeat offender, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 as well as multiple other offences.

“Kelowna RCMP continues to proactively investigate offences within the community including property crimes, as part of their crime reduction strategy focusing on repeat and active offenders,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna PEU.

Field was scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

