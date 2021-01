Water service interrupted for around 15 properties on portion of 43rd Street

A water main break has city crews on-site in the 1900 block of 43rd Street Wednesday.

Around 15 properties are experiencing water service interruptions but crews estimate repairs will be completed in three to four hours.

The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience this interruption may have but appreciates the public’s patience while repairs are underway.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Cougar caught on camera in Coldstream

READ MORE: Community Champion: Tom Ouchi finds gratification in helping others

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.