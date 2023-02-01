(Black Press file photo)

UPDATE: Water back on for Kelowna’s Dilworth mountain residents

Repairs are expected to be completed in the next couple of hours

UPDATE: 3:45p.m.

Water has been restored to the Dilworth Mountain homes, says City of Kelowna. Residents who experience air bubbles when turning on their taps are asked to run the water until their is a steady stream.

ORIGINAL: 3:10p.m.

Approximately 220 homes in the Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood have limited or no water service this afternoon.

City of Kelowna staff were required to repair a valve that was found to be inoperable during maintenance work today in the Summit service area of Dilworth.

It was necessary to repair the valve immediately and is expected to be completed within the next couple of hours.

