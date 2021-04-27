Crews worked through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Crews worked through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Repairs to damaged Vernon highway expected to run until week’s end

Traffic will be single-lane in both directions as crews repair damage from broken water main

City of Vernon crews worked through the night repairing damage from a water main break on Hospital Hill, and the work will continue through the week.

The break opened up a large crater on Highway 97 near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 10 p.m. April 26. During the incident, a large volume of water significantly damaged part of the northbound lane between 21st Avenue and Highway 6.

With the water main fixed, crews are now turning their attention to repairing the road structure and pavement.

Most of that work is expected to be finished by the end of this week, the city said in a Tuesday afternoon press release.

The highway will be reduced to single-lane in both directions while construction is underway. Access to the hospital is still available by turning east onto 18th Avenue, then north onto 31A or 31st Street.

“Traffic control measures are in place and the city asks all motorists to slow down, obey all traffic control devices and personnel, and to give themselves additional time to reach their destination,” the press release states. “If possible, the City recommends using an alternative travel route.”

This is the second time in four years a sinkhole has closed Highway 97 on 32nd Street near VJH and Polson Park. The last was on May 30, 2017.

READ MORE: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Just Posted

Crews worked through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Repairs to damaged Vernon highway expected to run until week’s end

Traffic will be single-lane in both directions as crews repair damage from broken water main

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

Where Are The Children? is one of two Aboriginal exhibits dealing with the history of residential schools in Canada that will appear in Vernon in 2021 thanks to the Vernon School District’s Aboriginal Education department winning a contest from the Legacy of Hope Foundation. (SD22 photo)
Vernon School District bringing in Aboriginal exhibits

Aboriginal education department wins contest to bring to large exhibits on residential schools to district, community

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a woman inside a Vernon home at The Rise. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Vernon man charged with manslaughter out on bail

Arraignment hearing scheduled for next month in Heather Barker case

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Most Read