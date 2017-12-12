In an image taken on Wednesday, Oct. 25, more tents and large lights and a device for sifting soil has now been set up on a property at 2290 Salmon River Road. -Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Repairs made to creek at Sagmoen farm

Areas dug up during police search being fixed to comply with fisheries rules

While neighbours have seen and heard heavy equipment working recently on the Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek, the work is related to Fisheries regulations, says a family member.

“There is a local heavy equipment operator working down by the river fixing the bank and slope that was dug up by the police, in accordance with Fisheries demands to put it back to how it was, so it won’t affect the river,” Eric Sagmoen wrote in an email to the Observer.

RCMP spokesperson Dan Moskaluk provided a similar statement.

“I know that there has been reparation work going on, correcting what we moved, disturbed etc.,” he wrote.

Related link – RCMP call off search on Silver Creek farm

Reports from neighbours about police in the area 10 days ago were regarding properties neighbouring the Sagmoen farm, not the farm itself.

“About a dozen of them (police) were walking the property for a couple of days,” one Silver Creek resident said of a property next to the Sagmoen farm.

“A big black command unit was parked there for a day.”

Another resident recalled seeing four or five police vehicles on a neighbouring property around Dec. 2.

Asked about the police activity on neighbouring properties, Moskaluk had stated: “In regards to any activities observed around the Salmon River Road property, the RCMP can confirm that activities are related to the same investigation. There has been no status change regarding the investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death.”

Genereaux’s remains were found on the farm on Oct. 21. Police withdrew officers and equipment from the farm on Nov. 9.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Researchers claim the ‘man flu’ does exist
Next story
Kelowna jail guards serve 72-hour strike notice

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Kelowna jail guards serve 72-hour strike notice

Jail guards set to strike

Holiday bears off to new homes

Annual Morning Star December giveaway draws crowd on cold Saturday morning

West Kelowna restaurant makes Top 100 list

Quails Gate has made the cut

Kelowna council defers decision on homeless development

BC Housing is revisiting original plan after concerns from local businesses

VIDEO: New series takes in-depth look at sexual harassment in B.C.

Black Press takes a hard look at sexual harassment in B.C.

B.C. Conservatives applaud Site C decision

B.C. Conservatives happy with government decision to proceed

Okanagan Symphony rings in holiday tradition

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Ringing in the Season Dec. 21 Vernon, 22 Kelowna, 23 Penticton

Hwy. 1 avalanche improvements promise less delays

B.C.’s new remote avalanche-control systems near Revelstoke are ready for avalanche season

Swinging with the Stars gets underway

Swinging with the Stars marks a decade of fundraising for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Repairs made to creek at Sagmoen farm

Areas dug up during police search being fixed to comply with fisheries rules

2017 word of the year: Feminism

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

200 Russians to compete in Olympics as neutrals

The Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea

Researchers claim the ‘man flu’ does exist

Review of scientific studies suggests ‘man flu’ may be more intense: researcher

Most Read