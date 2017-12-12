Repairs made to creek at Sagmoen farm

Areas dug up during police search being fixed to comply with fisheries rules

In an image taken on Wednesday, Oct. 25, more tents and large lights and a device for sifting soil has now been set up on a property at 2290 Salmon River Road. -Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

While neighbours have seen and heard heavy equipment working recently on the Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek, the work is related to Fisheries regulations, says a family member.

“There is a local heavy equipment operator working down by the river fixing the bank and slope that was dug up by the police, in accordance with Fisheries demands to put it back to how it was, so it won’t affect the river,” Eric Sagmoen wrote in an email to the Observer.

RCMP spokesperson Dan Moskaluk provided a similar statement.

“I know that there has been reparation work going on, correcting what we moved, disturbed etc.,” he wrote.

Reports from neighbours about police in the area 10 days ago were regarding properties neighbouring the Sagmoen farm, not the farm itself.

“About a dozen of them (police) were walking the property for a couple of days,” one Silver Creek resident said of a property next to the Sagmoen farm.

“A big black command unit was parked there for a day.”

Another resident recalled seeing four or five police vehicles on a neighbouring property around Dec. 2.

Asked about the police activity on neighbouring properties, Moskaluk had stated: “In regards to any activities observed around the Salmon River Road property, the RCMP can confirm that activities are related to the same investigation. There has been no status change regarding the investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death.”

Genereaux’s remains were found on the farm on Oct. 21. Police withdrew officers and equipment from the farm on Nov. 9.

