Rental accommodation is hard to find in many B.C. communities. (Flickr)

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

Premier John Horgan has announced a task force of MLAs to tour the province looking for ways to improve the rental housing situation in B.C.

The move follows increased funding for the Residential Tenancy Branch to reduce wait times for landlords and tenants with disputes, and extensions of the Rental Assistance and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs announced in the February budget.

The rental task force brings the number of policy reviews undertaken by the B.C. NDP government to more than 30, covering most aspects of provincial policy.

Horgan appointed Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert as his advisor on rental housing, to identify options for increasing security and fairness for renters and landlords, and a review of existing laws.

Also on the task force are Saanich North and the Islands Green Party MLA Adam Olsen and NDP MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard from Courtenay-Comox.

Previous story
Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines
Next story
Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Wu-Tang Clan will headline COG this summer in Kelowna

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Goose egg-addling program begins in Okanagan Valley

This week marks the beginning of the 12th annual Canada goose egg-addling program

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Sarah Slean wins over Okanagan with OSO

Slean gave an inspiring two-hour performance in Kelowna April 7, Vernon April 8

Most Read