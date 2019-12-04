File photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

Rental costs jump nearly 10 per cent in Central Okanagan: Report

It now costs an average $1,251 per month to rent a two-bedroom place in Central Okanagan

The cost to rent a two-bed room place in the Central Okanagan has increased by 9.3 per cent since 2017, according to a report published by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

While it now costs an average $1,251 per month to rent a two-bedroom place, the average rental price is far lower than Vancouver where the same unit will cost you on average $1,652.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s unemployment rates have dropped

The report said the Central Okanagan metropolitan area also experienced substantial population growth jumping from 199,000 people in 2017 to almost 209,000 people in 2018.

The Central Okanagan’s population is expected to continue to grow by 32,000 people between 2018 and 2026.

To view the full report, you can visit Invest Kelowna’s website.

Previous story
SilverStar excited about future with new owners

Just Posted

Rental costs jump nearly 10 per cent in Central Okanagan: Report

It now costs an average $1,251 per month to rent a two-bedroom place in Central Okanagan

A partnership to invest in Central Okanagan economic growth

Parties signed a memorandum of understanding together on Tuesday

Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assault

James Reid has been at the Critical Care Unit at KGH since Nov. 30

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘2-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

SilverStar excited about future with new owners

‘Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,’ director of marketing says

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

Journal project of Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko aims to commemorate her great uncle’s service

Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Women are more likely than men to be living with disability

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Most Read