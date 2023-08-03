Rental apartment building planned for Rutland neighbourhood

Conceptual rendering of a rental apartment complex planned for 465-495 Dougall Road North in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A rental apartment complex is being proposed for Rutland.

The 5.5 storey multi-family development consists of 105 units with one to three-bedroom suites.

The development is planned for 465-495 Dougall Road North.

Indoor and outdoor amenity spaces include a gym, as well as a lounge and roof top terrace.

“The development introduces needed rental accommodation into the market and helps advance the city’s goal to transform this area into a vibrant hub of activity with greater concentration of housing,” reads a letter to the city’s planning department.

The building varies in height with the portion fronting Dougall Road being five storeys and the remainder being six.

The proposal is yet to be reviewed by city council.

