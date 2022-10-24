Rental apartment building planned for Kelowna’s McKinley Beach

Townhomes for South Pandosy and industrial buildings for the city’s northeast also proposed

Conceptual rendering of rental apartment building planned for 1885 Norther Flicker Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

McKinley Beach Rental Development

A development permit has been submitted to the city for a six-story, 195-unit rental apartment building in Kelowna’s McKinely Beach.

The building, proposed for 1885 Northern Flicker Court at Hilltown Drive, will house one, two and three-bedroom units. The application is for the design and look of the building.

Raymer Avenue Townhouse Development

A nine-unit townhouse development is being proposed for Kelowna’s South Pandosy neighbourhood.

Lime Architecture has submitted a development permit application and design rationale letter to the city for the project at 712 Raymer Avenue, at the corner of Richter Street.

The application notes that the project location is in close proximity to shopping, personal services, and restaurants allowing most errands to be accomplished by walking.

Conceptual rendering of townhome development planned for 712 Raymer Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Appaloosa Road Industrial Development

Urban Options Planning Corp. has applied for a development permit for an industrial project at 3169 Appaloosa Road in the northeast of Kelowna.

Plans call for two, two-storey buildings with a total of 19 units. Each unit is provided with main floor space and mezzanine space.

“We believe this proposal will establish a high standard of quality for commercial and industrial buildings in a newly zoned neighbourhood,” stated documents submitted to the city.

Conceptual rendering of industrial development planned for 3169 Appaloosa Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

