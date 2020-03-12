(FIle photo)

Rent Bank could soon be coming to the Central Okanagan

Bank would aim to help low-income families maintain their housing in the region

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is looking to help establish a Rent Bank in the Central Okanagan.

RDCO community services director Todd Cashin said a rent bank could help some families to maintain their housing in the region.

“Rent banks are a homelessness prevention tool that is focused on providing housing stability for low- to moderate-income renters,” said Cashin in an open letter to the RDCO governance and services committee.

“Rent banks provide financial assistance in the form of repayable loans to households at risk of eviction for reasons such as non-payment of rent or utilities.”

Cashin said rent banks could also benefit Central Okanagan residents who need money to cover a damage deposit when they move.

READ MORE: An ongoing struggle with poverty

In 2019, the B.C. Rental Housing Task Force granted $10 million to the Vancity Community Foundation to help establish a province-wide rent bank system called B.C Rent Bank. Now, Vancouver Rent Bank the New Westminister Rent Bank are some of the first rent banks operating in the province.

Cashin said the majority of Central Okanagan residents supported a Rent Bank in a recent survey conducted by the RDCO, the City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

“(In the survey) 96 per cent of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that Central Okanagan residents would benefit from a rent bank,” said Cashin.”

“Ninty-three per cent of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that a rent bank should be established in the Central Okanagan.”

On March 3, 2020, all three parties also hosted a BC Rent Bank information session at the Coast Capri Hotel. During the session, eight organizations came forward and expressed their potential interest to operate a Central Okanagan Rent Bank.

To learn more about operating a rent bank in the Central Okanagan, you can visit B.C. Rent Bank’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic
Next story
B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Just Posted

Rent Bank could soon be coming to the Central Okanagan

Bank would aim to help low-income families maintain their housing in the region

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Rockets issue statement supporting CHL’s call to suspend season due to COVID-19

The Canadian Hockey League suspended all three leagues Thursday afternoon

New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Trainwreck Comedy celebrates a decade of laughs in Kelowna

The 10th-anniversary show was held at O’Flannigans Pub on Mar. 10

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Penticton’s SOEC cancelling, postponing gatherings until further notice

BC Government urges gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19

Suspected drunk driver crashed into Kamloops home

The alleged driver is said to be a resident of the home involved in the crash, say police

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Most Read