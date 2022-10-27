REMINDER: Smoke seen in Kelowna from Peachland is planned

There is a controlled burn scheduled in Peachland this week

Don’t worry, the smoke coming from Peachland is from a planned controlled burn.

Smoke in Peachland was visible in Kelowna on Oct. 27.

The Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service are conducting a 170-hectare burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

Smoke and flames may be visible in Peachland, Penticton, Summerland, and Kelowna as well as surrounding areas over the next few days. It may also be seen by travellers on Highways 97 and the Connector.

Prescribed burns help provide community protection, restore the ecosystem, and enhance Indigenous cultural values and supporting traditional use of fire to improve the landscape.

For more information on prescribed burns visit prescribedfire.ca.

