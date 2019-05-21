Reminder: recycle your plant pots

Regional district urges local gardeners to recycle gardening waste this planting season. (Photo - RDCO)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is calling on valley gardeners to recycle plastic flowerpots and plant trays when disposing of them.

Everything from large nursery flowerpots for shrubs and trees to small planting trays for annual bedding plants, perennials, vegetables and herbs can all be recycled.

Simply rinse or wipe out the dirt and put the plastics in your recycling cart.

These plastic pots and trays can also be taken to your nearest recycling depot.

“Most plastic packaging is accepted in the curbside recycling program, and these plastics from your plants are no different,” said Rae Stewart, regional waste reduction facilitator.

“Just ensure your garden pots or trays are cleaned of all dirt before you recycle them. As for those little tags that identify the plants, those need to go in the garbage, they are not part of the recycling program.”

Businesses such as nurseries, landscape design contractors and farmers with larger volumes can contact Cascades Recovery at 250-491-2242 to arrange for the recycling of their plastics.

For all your recycling inquiries, and to find out more about what else you can recycle, download the free Recycle Coach app (formerly called the My Waste app) at regionaldistrict.com/recyclecoach, check out the online recycling tool at regionaldistrict.com/recycle, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

