Reminder of road closures ahead of Kelowna Remembrance Day

Road closures and parking restrictions should be opened by 1 p.m. on Friday

This Friday is Remembrance Day and there will be some road closures and parking restrictions around Kelowna.

Branch 26, Kelowna’s Royal Canadian Legion will be leading a parade through downtown and the memorial ceremony.

Starting at 10:40 a.m., the parade will start along the lakefront from Stuart Park and make its way down Abbott Street to City Park. Because of this, starting at 10:30 a.m., Abbott will be closed to traffic between Bernard Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. Barricades will also be on Bernard at Mill Street.

Following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph at City Park, the parade will make its way towards City Hall along Lawrence Ave. and Water Street. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lawrence Ave. will be closed between Water St. and Abbott St. and Water St. will be closed between Lawrence Ave. and the Queensway traffic circle.

From 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., parking will be restricted along the parade route. All parking restrictions and road closures are expected to be reopened by 1 p.m.

