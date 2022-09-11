Remembering the firefighters lost in 9/11 attacks by climbing Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

Firefighters and civilians in Kelowna marched up Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, 2022 to mark the 21st anniversary of the twin towers terror attack (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Firefighters and civilians in Kelowna marched up Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, 2022 to mark the 21st anniversary of the twin towers terror attack (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Firefighters and civilians in Kelowna marched up Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, 2022 to mark the 21st anniversary of the twin towers terror attack (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Firefighters climbed the stairs in full uniform as a way to remember the men and women fighting on the front lines when the twin towers were struck 21 years ago (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Kelowna firefighters raise money for the burn fund while remembering those who died in the Sept. 11 terror attack with the 9/11 stair climb (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Firefighters and civilians in Kelowna marched up Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, 2022 to mark the 21st anniversary of the twin towers terror attack (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Firefighters and civilians gathered at the base of Knox Mountain in Kelowna Sunday (Sept. 11) morning for the annual stair climb in remembrance of the firefighters lost in the horrific 9/11 terror attack.

Firefighter Torrey McLeran from Station 1 participated for the second time.

“They had to climb 110 storeys, I believe,” McLeran said about those who fought on the front lines when the twin towers were struck. “We’re just doing something to commemorate that.”

Kelowna firefighters put on full gear for the climb, some carrying a fire hose over their shoulder.

“It’s a good way to remember, because it’s physical,” McLeran said, noting he is carrying about 60 to 70 pounds worth of apartment. “It’s like wearing a snowsuit.”

A small ceremony was held at 9 a.m. with remarks from those part of the Kelowna Fire Department and the reading of the Fireman’s Prayer.

The march raised money for the Kelowna Burn Fund.

It is the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the twin towers.

READ MORE: Highway 1 eastbound closed due to Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope

READ MORE: Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

911 victims fundfirefightersKelowna