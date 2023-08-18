Relief efforts underway for those affected by Okanagan wildfires

Central Okanagan Foundation has established the 2023 Wildfire Response Fund

Help is coming for those affected by Okanagan wildfires.

The Central Okanagan Foundation (COF) has established the 2023 Wildfire Response Fund.

It is aimed at providing support to those impacted by the disaster.

“In the face of adversity, the Central Okanagan community has consistently demonstrated its strength and resilience,” said Cheryl Miller, interim executive director.

Donations will help provide emergency assistance to those affected by wildfires.

“The 2023 Wildfire Response Fund is a channel through which the compassion and generosity of our community can make a tangible difference,” added Miller.

Donations can be made on the COF website.

