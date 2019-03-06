Participants from the 2018 UBC Okanagan Relay for Life. Photo: UBCO Relay for Life FaceBook

Relay for Life returns to UBC Okanagan

UBCO’s relay invites all of Kelowna for a 12 hour relay March 9

For the sixth year, UBC Okanagan hosts a Relay For Life 12 hour relay, that has been organized for the Canadian Cancer Society, to join community together to battle cancer.

Sanpreet Kaur, who’s participated in the relay and has helped organize it for UBC Okanagan for the past three years, said that the run has been emotional in years past.

“There’s a survivor lap, where cancer survivors are invited to join and tell stories, and share experiences, something we can all relate to and something we all want to fight to get rid of,” said Kaur. “There’s also a remembrance lap, where we take time to remember.”

The relay invites team to partake in a 12 hour walk-a-thon where one member of every team walks around the track for the duration of the 12 hours. It’s a non-competitive marathon that sets goals for fundraising for the Canadian Cancer Society. UBC Okanagan’s goal this year is $13, 000. Progress and information on how to donate can be found here.

“One person walking around the track at all times symbolizes that the fight against cancer never stops,” said Kaur.

Through social media, the UBC Okanagan teams have gathered momentum in fundraising for not only the relays, but also for the Canadian Cancer Society, that provides support for people and care-givers that have gone through the journey.

The fundraiser is open to the entire community, and starts March 9, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

