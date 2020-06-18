Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

Families looking for an educational activity can now add the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan’s (EECO) to their list of places to check out.

The EECO, as with many other public facilities, was forced to close in mid-March due to growing COVID-19 concerns. The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced on Tuesday, June 18 that the centre will be reopening on June 23.

New safety protocols will be in place when visitors come, including physical distancing.

“Everyone must keep at least two metres between themselves and others and a maximum of five people will be allowed in the public portion of the facility at any time,” a release from the RDCO said.

The EECO will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday for the rest of the year.

RDCO community relations and visitor services supervisor Isabella Hodson said they want people to feel safe and comfortable as they reopen while following provincial health guidelines.

“Due to the limited capacity at the EECO, we encourage people to only visit when needed. Staff is available by phone or email to answer any inquiries,” she said.

Currently, no public meetings or rentals are allowed at the facility. If you have questions you’d like to ask the EECO staff, you can call them at 250-460-6140 or email them here.

All other RDCO parks remain open for visitors using safe distancing practices. For more information on regional parks and trails, visit the RDCO’s site.

