Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

Families looking for an educational activity can now add the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan’s (EECO) to their list of places to check out.

The EECO, as with many other public facilities, was forced to close in mid-March due to growing COVID-19 concerns. The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced on Tuesday, June 18 that the centre will be reopening on June 23.

New safety protocols will be in place when visitors come, including physical distancing.

“Everyone must keep at least two metres between themselves and others and a maximum of five people will be allowed in the public portion of the facility at any time,” a release from the RDCO said.

The EECO will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday for the rest of the year.

RDCO community relations and visitor services supervisor Isabella Hodson said they want people to feel safe and comfortable as they reopen while following provincial health guidelines.

“Due to the limited capacity at the EECO, we encourage people to only visit when needed. Staff is available by phone or email to answer any inquiries,” she said.

Currently, no public meetings or rentals are allowed at the facility. If you have questions you’d like to ask the EECO staff, you can call them at 250-460-6140 or email them here.

All other RDCO parks remain open for visitors using safe distancing practices. For more information on regional parks and trails, visit the RDCO’s site.

READ: B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Central Okanagan Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP
Next story
Tulameen to open up for ATVs this summer

Just Posted

Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

COVID-19: Vernon class sizes fluctuate in Week 2 of reopening

More elementary students came back, but fewer secondary students did within district

RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding

Forecasts for the coming weekend may result in flooding and property damage

Vernon Salvation Army thrift store ready to reopen

‘We are excited to get back to business,’ says Lt. Stefan Reid

Rockets president Hamilton re-elected as WHL Board of Governors chairman

Hamilton has served as league chairman since 2008

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Two family dogs shot, carcasses left in gravel pit northwest of Chase

Owner shaken, Kamloops SPCA investigating the deaths

Tulameen to open up for ATVs this summer

Residents and visitors in Tulameen will have more opportunities to ride their… Continue reading

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Community members continuing to contribute to facility

Summerland staff reworks budget

Tax rate remains unchanged, but some items deferred or cut

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Penticton

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” says Mayor Martin Johansen

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Most Read