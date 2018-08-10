Regional District of North Okanagan to share info on Vernon cultural facility referendum

Public information campaign on Oct. 20 borrowing referendum will start in late August

The proposed new home for the Greater Vernon Musuem and Archives, pictured, and Vernon Public Art Gallery, is the old Coldstream Hotel site on 29th Avenue and 31st Street. A borrowing referendum will be held Oct. 20. (Morning Star file photo)

The public will soon get more information on October’s cultural centre referendum vote.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be spearheading a public information campaign on the Oct. 20 ballot, setting up shop at the Village Green Centre on Saturday, Sept. 1, and the two Saturdays before the vote: Oct. 6 and 13.

“We’re also going to be making ourselves available at the Vernon Farmers Market, likely on Thursdays, the grand opening of Kal Tire Place North and a Vernon Vipers game or two,” said RDNO manager of community services, Tannis Nelson.

RDNO is also contacting services clubs and social organizations to see if they would be interested in a presentation on the plan.

Voters will decide Oct. 20 if they support RDNO borrowing up to $25 million of the proposed $40 million centre which will be housed in Greater Vernon on the site of the former Coldstream Hotel in downtown Vernon, 29th Avenue and 31st Street. The ballot question has yet to be approved by the province.

The centre would become new homes for the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, and would also house office space and meeting rooms.

RDNO hopes the remainder of the $40 million project would come through fundraising and donations secured by cultural groups, and through provincial and federal grants.

Nelson said is the remainder of the funding can’t be secured, the project would not proceed.

“We’re not interested in building a smaller version of the project to accommodate the funding,” she said. “We have a vision on the type of cultural centre the community needs, so we’ll be working toward that end.”



