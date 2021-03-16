Regional District of North Okanagan collects cash for rail trail project

RDNO receives one of nine grants from specified program in Victoria

The Regional District of North Okanagan has received one of nine Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grants from the provincial government for the Destination Development stream.

The RDNO grant will go toward the Okanagan Rail Trail connection project.

Under the program, the province is committing up to $90 million to support community economic resilience, tourism, heritage and urban and rural economic development projects.

The projects will help communities impacted by COVID-19 and support the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Eligible applicants can receive a one-time, 100 per cent funded provincial grant to support four key streams:

Community Economic Resilience (CER);

Destination Development (DD);

Unique Heritage Infrastructure (UHI);

Rural Economic Recovery (RER).

Projects must start by Dec. 31, 2021, and end by March 31, 2023.

