Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has adopted a smaller budget this year compared to last year’s. The 2019 operating budget of $58.92 million was adopted March 25.

The board included in the budget a $18.8 million for Municipal Finance Authority debt payments, and $9.5 million for capital and infrastructure with $1.9 million for flood recovery work in several regional parks as part of its $59 million budget. Last year’s budget was $67 million.

Also included in the budget is a community works fund for six projects throughout the Central Okanagan east and west electoral areas with a $131,500 investment.

The board approved submitting an application for a CleanBC Communities Fund grant to assist in funding an almost $1 million project to upgrade the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. A successful grant of $685,00 would be combined with from regional district funding for the proposed improvements that would lower greenhouse gas emissions and energy use at the plant.

The 2019-2023 financial plan for the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital Board was also adopted at the meeting. For the third straight year, there’s no increase for the average homeowner and no increases are expected in the next five years. The 2019 budget included $11.39 million for health-related capital project funding.

The next regional board meeting is April 11 at 1450 K.L.O.

