Regional District of Central Okanagan warning of online scams for Fraud Awareness Month

Report fraud and scams by calling the non-emergency line for your local RCMP

March is Fraud Awareness Month in Canada.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Roy Morgan has offered up some advice on crime prevention.

Common types of fraud and scams often appear in the form of emails or through social media.

Morgan says some top online scams include romance scams, phishing emails, job scams, impersonation scams, buy and sell fraud, and tech repair scams.

Fraud is a common occurrence and Morgan says one doesn’t need to be embarrassed or feel foolish, but should report the incident to raise awareness.

If you fall victim to fraud call your local RCMP’s non-emergency number or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

