Regional District encourages a waste reduced holiday season

They have some suggestions about how to make holiday memories and not garbage

The Regional District Waste Reduction Office is encouraging residents to reduce waste while celebrating the festive season. “The ‘Make Memories, Not Garbage’ campaign is festive, fun, resource friendly, and provides some great gift and wrapping ideas that people may not have thought of that also reduces their holiday waste,” said waste reduction facilitator Cynthia Coates in a press release.

Here are some other memory making ideas to get you started:

Organize a family skate

Treat someone to a live performance, sporting event, theatre tickets

Offer your dog walking or cat sitting services

Sign someone up for a cooking class, or art class

Host an amazing dinner for all your friends, using locally grown food

Often when we think back, some of the fondest memories of the holidays involve time spent with family and friends. Maybe it was making gingerbread houses or other baking together, open houses or cookie exchanges. Thoughtful gift giving can dramatically reduce the amount of packaging and wrapping that accumulates and can encourage opportunities for us to create new holiday traditions.

Watch for the Make Memories campaign on social media, online, print and TV. You can also watch the ‘Make Memories, Not Garbage’ videos at www.regionaldistrict.com/makememories. It’s all in an effort to encourage not making waste in the first place & reducing what comes into and leaves our homes.

For information on how you can ‘Make Memories, Not Garbage’ this holiday season, visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle

