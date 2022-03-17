Regional District Central Okanagan 2022-2026 financial plan nears $59M

Overall increase to operating revenue and expenditures in 2022 of $1.45 million

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) draft 2022-2026 financial plan totals more than $58.99 million.

That amount includes over $12.9 million in debt with the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA) on behalf of local governments and the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL). The plan presents an overall increase to operating revenue and expenditures in 2022 of $1.45 million or 2.52 per cent. The tax impact for the average property owner will vary depending on location and services received from the regional district.

For Kelowna property owners the proposed increase is $14.34 for 2022. In West Kelowna, the number is $18.50, while Lake Country and Peachland residents would pay $17.32 and $23.92 respectively. Property owners in Central Okanagan East would pay $164.42, and homeowners in Central Okanagan West $35.57. Westbank First Nation is expected to contribute $173,454 to the RDCO for services.

Detailed information can be found on the RDCO website.

Final adoption of the RDCO and Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District financial plans is scheduled for meetings on Mar. 28.

