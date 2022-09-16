Referendum coming for proposed Peachland protective services building

Residents being asked to support the borrowing of up to $17.5M for new building

The District of Peachland’s current fire hall is too small to accommodate all vehicles and equipment. (Photo/District of Peachland)

Peachland residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the district’s proposed new protective services building at an information session on Sept. 24.

Eligible voters will be able to vote in a referendum on Oct. 15, general voting day for the 2022 municipal elections, on whether to support the borrowing of up to $17.5 million over a 30-year term. Based on the conceptual plans, the estimated cost is $20 million. The remainder of the funding will be sourced through grant opportunities.

The proposed location for the new building is district-owned property at the corner of San Clemente Avenue and 13th Street.

Proposed site for the District of Peachland’s new protective services building. (Photo/District of Peachland)

The facility will house the fire department and may include other community safety services. Peachland Fire & Rescue Service’s (PFRS) current facility was not built as a fire hall, but as a public works and parks building. The Firehall Master Plan, completed in 2021 indicated that PFRS faces several infrastructure challenges.

The public information session is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Peachland Fire Hall. More information about the project can be found on the District of Peachland website.

READ MORE: Political comeback for new Westbank First Nation Chief

READ MORE: B.C. Education Minister and partners in K-12 education issue statement in support of SOGI

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City Councilfirefirefighters