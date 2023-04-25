Reduce, reuse and recycle at upcoming festival in Revelstoke

Revy Re-fest, an event created by Leah Evans, is happening in Revelstoke on May 27 and 28

A festival focused on supporting and celebrating reducing, reusing, recycling, and repurposing used goods is coming to Revelstoke next month.

Revy Re-fest will happen in various locations around the community on May 27 and 28 and hopes to bring like-minded people together around shared values. The event was created by professional skier Leah Evans and supported by Patagonia, who believed the festival was in line with their mission to support grassroots activism.

“In a town like Revelstoke, with so many people and organizations forging the way to a sustainable future, it’s hard not to get inspired by the community’s dedication to doing well by the environment,” said Revy Re-fest in a press release.

On Saturday (May 27), the Re-craft Market vendors selling upcycled goods and a Trunk Sale hosted by the CSRD at Centennial Park. The day will also feature a Repair Café where residents can learn about fixing their small appliances, jewelry, and outdoor gear and live music at The Sugar Shack in the evening.

On Sunday (May 28), the Revelstoke Community Centre will play host to a Bike, Clothing, and Book Swap.

The Re-fest Events Tent will also host speakers and unique workshops.

For more information on the event and how to get involved visit the re-fest website. Donations and profits from the event will be given to the Revelstoke Community Connections Foodbank.

