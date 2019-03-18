Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Rutland has always been unique.

When it amalgamated with the City of Kelowna back in 1973, we managed to keep our identity and the people who live here still have a sense of pride. It’s also nice to be part of such a growing vibrant city that has changed a lot over the past 46 years; infrastructure improvements, bike lanes, park enhancements, mixed-use developments and UBCO only 10 minutes away.

Rutland is fortunate because unlike the Mission, and Glenmore we have our very own Business Improvement Association and part of our mandate is to create events so people come out and support the local businesses while attending events. We want to make sure people who live, work and play up here have something to do locally so they don’t have to go downtown. Here is a list of just a few events that the Uptown Rutland Business Association either host, partner with or participate in, and they are all right here in Rutland.

• Annual Spring Clean Up – Saturday April 13 – this is where the business community, residents and the RDCO partner to clean up the business improvement area. After we work, we celebrate with prizes and food from local businesses.

• 60th Annual Rutland May Days – may long weekend will be filled with fun thanks to the Rutland Park Society and their volunteers.

• Parks Alive hosted by Festivals Kelowna, July and August. Who doesn’t love free entertainment in the park? Bring a blanket or chairs, picnic dinner and enjoy the music and the surroundings.

• Piano in the Park thanks to Festival Kelowna– Roxby Square will be home once again for this year’s piano. (from June to September) We love walking by, and hearing people play and having fun.

• Cruisin the Park Car, Truck and Bike Show at Lions Park on Sun Aug. 11 11-3 p.m.

• Annual Grub Crawl Tues Sept. 17 4-8:30 p.m. last year we had 11 restaurants participate and I am sure that will happen again. This is where you buy a ticket for $20 and walk around to the participating restaurants and have a sample. There are only 250 tickets.

• Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Festival at Lions Park Sunday, Oct. 6 12-4 p.m. last years weather was a blessing and we had record attendance. The park was filled with scarecrows, entertainment, crafts, bouncy castles, foodie trucks and lots of families having fun, this year will be even better.

• Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph in Lions Park – Monday, Nov. 11 – we’re fortunate to have our own Cenotaph and it’s great seeing all the residents out each year.

• Uptown Rutland Christmas Light Up at Roxby Square on Sunday, Dec. 8, we scrimmage with the Kelowna Chiefs, there is Christmas carolling, hot chocolate, cookies, chili, crafting and crafts in Plaza 33 and so much more. First Canada Transit even brings Santa up on the bus so the kids can share their lists.

When we’re not having events we still have free parking, diverse flavours when it comes to restaurants, friendly local shops and services that offer a wide range of things you just can’t live without not to mention Rutland also is a mecca when it comes to thrift stores URBA invites to you re-discover what we have, join us at our events and embrace the unique, bold, beautiful people who call Rutland home. If you would like any further information on any of our events, please email us at info@uptownrutland.com or call 250-451-9861.

Laurel D’Andrea is the executive director of URBA.

