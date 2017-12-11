“Gang Paraphernalia Seized from and associates of named persons. March 30, 2017.” Image credit: Kamloops RCMP

Red Scorpion associates cuffed in drug-trafficking bust

Kamloops RCMP lay charges in connection to Red Scorpion drug trafficking ring

Several known associates of the Red Scorpion gang have been charged following a multi-month investigation targeting drug trafficking activities in Kamloops, says an RCMP representative.

The charges are a result of multiple operations undertaken by the Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit between October 2016 and March 2017, said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

The first was on Dec. 1, 2016, when a vehicle was stopped north of Merritt. A substantial quantity of Canadian currency was seized as a result of a search of that vehicle.

Charges were laid against the driver, Gregory Wilson of Coquitlam as well as Brandon Chappell of Kamloops for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

Following that, Kamloops RCMP executed search warrants on Jan. 14 at the Heavy Metal Gym and the residence of Chappell.

Within Chappell’s home police allege they located another substantial quantity of Canadian cash, drugs and a firearm.

As a result, additional charges were laid against Chappell for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On March 30, Kamloops RCMP again executed search warrants at the residence of Chappell and additionally Erwin Dagle of Kamloops.

“Within Chappell’s home police located a large sum of Canadian currency resulting in a third charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime,” said Shelkie.

“Within the home of Dagle, police located and seized a large sum of Canadian currency, bulk supplies of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil which resulted in five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.”

During the course of these investigations, Kamloops RCMP seized $191,445.00 in cash, 1.3 kg of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, 448 grams of fentanyl, 717 grams of methamphetamine, 231 grams of MDMA and one firearm.

Additional operations were executed by the Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit following these events.

“These operations included the arrest of street -level traffickers and the subsequent execution of a search warrant into a hotel room within Kamloops during which time additional bulk supplies of controlled substances were seized,” said Shelkie.

“These matters have been forwarded to Crown for charge approval against several other persons associated to this group.”

On the evening of Dec. 7, Chappell, 30, and Dagle, 23, were both arrested in Kamloops without incident.

An arrest warrant for Gregory Wilson, 29, remains outstanding.

All three men were previously known to police.

“Kamloops RCMP prioritize the investigation of violent organized crime groups who traffic drugs in our community. The investigations are lengthy and complex in nature as the targets are typically sophisticated and dedicate their full time to committing these crimes as secretly as possible,” said Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

“This case is an example of the motivated nature of those allegedly involved. Despite overt enforcement action, these drug activities continued on until those involved were eventually arrested and charged.”

Shelkie said gangs and their associates have a “callous disregard for the safety of others” when disputes erupt.

“Kamloops RCMP’s number one focus is to keep our community safe. We will continue to take strong enforcement action against those individuals and groups that involve themselves in the drug trade and any activities involving violence that supports the drug culture,” said Shelkie.

“Drugs Seized from DAGLE’s Residence. March 30, 2017.” Image credit: Kamloops RCMP

“Cash Seized from CHAPPELL’s Residence. March 30, 2017.” Image credit: Kamloops RCMP

”Results of Vehicle Stop. March 30, 2017.” Image credit: Kamloops RCMP

