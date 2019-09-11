Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Jessica Grande posted this spotting from Vernon on the Rant and Rave Facebook page. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)
Leslie Audrey found another red balloon on Hwy. 6 and Middleton. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)
Tysen Cooke spotted a red balloon tied to a storm drain in Vernon. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)

With all of this rain, you may be thinking it’s prime time to build a paper boat and send it out for a float.

But a few people in Vernon have spotted some signs that suggest it’s best to stay indoors and hang up the yellow slicker for a later day.

via GIPHY

Red balloons have been spotted around town. One was tied to a chain link fence, light posts and even a storm drain.

Some on the Vernon Rant and Rave community Facebook page said maybe the balloons are in place to direct traffic to a birthday party, but others are more skeptical.

And for good reason.

via GIPHY

Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the horrifying Stephen King monster portrayed in IT, uses red balloons to lure children into the sewer and ultimately, to their demise.

The film adaptation of the Stephen King book of the same title broke records becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time with sales of $700 million during its run. The second place highest-grossing horror flick? IT Chapter Two. The second installment, which takes place 27 years after the first, brought in more than $90 million over its opening weekend.

IT Chapter Two is now playing at the Galaxy Cinemas in Vernon.

READ MORE: Photos: Cop takes time to kick ball around with Vernon kids

READ MORE: Westwold Elementary enrolls minimum six kids needed to stay open

READ MORE: Indigenous two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

Just Posted

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna firefighters climb 110 storeys in full gear to honour 9-11 victims

Event hosted by the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

It’s crunch time for Kelowna apple farmers

Bella Rosa Orchards’ apple season is at its peak

Cops for Kids to pedal into Vernon

The cyclists complete the final leg of their 1,000-km ride on Sunday

What do you want Kelowna to look like in 20 years?

City will host four events in September, encouraging the public to help with its long-term plan

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found in Nanaimo

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates ready for federal election campaign

Here are the candidates running in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Baseball bat allegedly used in altercation in Penticton

Const. James Grandy said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Winnipeg Street

Five candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Federal election will be held on Oct. 21

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

Chase RCMP probe arson at abandoned home where shots were fired days prior

Chase RCMP condemn vigilantism, ask public to leave investigation to police

Most Read