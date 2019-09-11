Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Jessica Grande posted this spotting from Vernon on the Rant and Rave Facebook page. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook) Leslie Audrey found another red balloon on Hwy. 6 and Middleton. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook) Tysen Cooke spotted a red balloon tied to a storm drain in Vernon. (Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook)

With all of this rain, you may be thinking it’s prime time to build a paper boat and send it out for a float.

But a few people in Vernon have spotted some signs that suggest it’s best to stay indoors and hang up the yellow slicker for a later day.

Red balloons have been spotted around town. One was tied to a chain link fence, light posts and even a storm drain.

Some on the Vernon Rant and Rave community Facebook page said maybe the balloons are in place to direct traffic to a birthday party, but others are more skeptical.

And for good reason.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the horrifying Stephen King monster portrayed in IT, uses red balloons to lure children into the sewer and ultimately, to their demise.

The film adaptation of the Stephen King book of the same title broke records becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time with sales of $700 million during its run. The second place highest-grossing horror flick? IT Chapter Two. The second installment, which takes place 27 years after the first, brought in more than $90 million over its opening weekend.

IT Chapter Two is now playing at the Galaxy Cinemas in Vernon.

