City of Kelowna dismantling temporary homeless camp at Recreation Avenue

The site will be partially decommissioned as emergency shelters open up

Temporary shelter spaces are opening up and for the City of Kelowna that’s good news.

That’s because the enhanced security firm the city contracted for the outdoor overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue will not be renewing its contract. The firm cited unacceptable liability as the reason.

“Without a security firm with enhanced skill to monitor the site and complexities of the infrastructure to support a diverse population, the current level of service at the site is no longer viable,” the city’s communications director Tom Wilson said in a release.

The warming tents and storage facilities the city brought in will be removed due to the lack of enhanced security.

Interior Health will also remove the harm reduction tent. The toilets, garbage and sharps disposal will still remain at Recreation Avenue.

Overnight sheltering will continue to be allowed at Recreation Avenue, as well as the base of Knox Mountain but set up and take down times will be strictly enforced, according to the city. CCTV monitoring of the areas will continue, and so will bylaw, RCMP and neighbourhood patrols.

“The situation has been challenging in that we are trying to balance the needs of those living without homes and the surrounding community,” the city’s community safety director Darren Caul said.

“At the same time, the Journey Home Society, the City, BC Housing and the social services providers in Kelowna have been working around the clock for months trying to find creative solutions to a growing need in our community.”

More winter shelter spaces are available as the bridge housing facility operated by the John Howard Society on 555 Fuller Avenue opened up. Welcome Inn will also be offering more beds as it races to finishes renovations for its January opening. With the bridge housing and Welcome Inn, more spaces are also expected to open up at Cornerstone and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

