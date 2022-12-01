Recovery efforts progressing in wake of Okanagan’s White Rock Lake wildfire

Recovery efforts are continuing following last summer’s White Rock Lake wildfire.
The blaze burned thousands of hectares and damaged or destroyed 78 homes in the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) in the summer of 2021.
While the RDCO’s Recovery/Resiliency Office is now closed, the regional district continues to provide impacted residents with ongoing services and support in their various stages of rebuilding. This is being done through staff with the regional district engineering services and community services departments.
Any requests for information or assistance to the office are being forwarded to the appropriate department or partner agency for follow-up action.
As of early November, 61 demolition permit applications have been received and approved with 42 already completed. There have been 34 building permits received to date, with 27 approved. Staff continue to review those in process.
Four temporary recreational vehicle permit applications have been received and approved, and six development permit applications have also been received and approved.
Case workers have contacted over 50 residents that were directly impacted by the wildfire for their possible interest in the RDCO’s debris management and/or hazard tree reimbursement program. The Canadian Red Cross reviewed the insurance policies of 21 property owners who indicated they were interested in the program. Based on those recommendations and the scope of the program, the RDCO determined that 13 were eligible for assistance with managing debris or hazard trees.
The RDCO provided its first debris management reimbursement cheque in late May and by late October it had issued more than $100,000 to eligible property owners to help them deal with the cost of removing contaminated soil, concrete and hazard trees resulting from the wildfire.
The local concrete and large wood debris disposal site that was established in late April along the Sugar Loaf Mountain forest service road helped reduce hauling costs for residents. The site is now closed and not accepting any more debris loads. It is anticipated that some of the materials will be recycled and used locally. The concrete will be crushed to potentially be used as a base for a proposed expansion of the North Westside transfer station.
Property owners with sloped land that have been affected by wildfires are advised to learn the warning signs for potential floods and landslides. Such areas — including about 30 areas that have been identified in geotechnical assessments done after the White Rock Lake fire — may have a higher risk, especially during heavy rain events and snowmelt.