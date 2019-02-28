Record number of vendors coming to South Okanagan Home and Reno Show

More vendors than ever are expected at the South Okanagan Home and Reno show this weekend in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. (File photo)

The 2019 Canadian Home Builders’ Association Home and Reno Show is back and it’s bigger than ever, organizers say.

“This will be Penticton’s largest Home Show yet, with 148 exhibitors in the home and renovation industry,” said Sarah Taylor, CHBA South Okanagan executive officer. “This year, we have a record number of exhibitors with new contests and prizes bringing even more buzz. We’re seeing green trends continue, with innovative energy solutions, environmentally friendly products, and ideas. The show will definitely reflect this.”

The show takes place March 2 and 3 in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

“We’re keeping it local too,” said Taylor. “The exhibitors are locally owned and operated companies from the South Okanagan. It’s a great way to support and meet with local home and renovation businesses conveniently under one great big roof.”

Exhibitors include green innovation companies, renewable energy services, home builders, land developers, home security providers, heating and cooling providers, trade contractors, product and material manufacturers and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. each day and admission is $5, cash at the door, which includes entry to win a $2,500 closet and blind package from Skyview Closets & Blinds.

The top four ugliest fridge pictures will be on display from Andre’s Electronics Ugliest Fridge Contest. Attendees can vote on the fridge most deserving of a replacement. The fridge with the most votes will win the entrant a new fridge.

There is also a free Kid’s Fun Zone to keep the younger set entertained in the north lobby.