102 million winning tickets sold to players by BCLC in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

102 million winning tickets sold to players by BCLC in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Record-breaking 102 million winning lottery tickets sold across B.C. in 2021

Total of $891 million paid out to province lottery winners

Records were set in 2021 for lottery players across British Columbia.

A total prize payout of $891 million was won, with $100.4 million of that sum going toward Vancouver Island residents.

102 million winning tickets were sold to players by BCLC at retail locations and online – a record-breaking amount.

Christine Lauzon of Burnaby became the largest single-prize winner in B.C. when she took home the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Sept. 28, 2021.

A whopping 15.7 million winning tickets were sold and of those, there were 11 grand prizes valued at $500,000 or more.

Another 3 million free-play tickets were won.

Lynda Cavanaugh, BCLC’s Interim President and CEO, said they’re celebrating all players and the life-changing dreams that came true as a result of their lottery wins.

“It’s thanks to each one of our players that BCLC generates revenue for the Province of B.C., which in turn invests it back into the communities where our players live and work in,” Cavanaugh said in a release. “It’s a win-win-win.”

ALSO READ: Victoria couple share Toto sports game lottery win with others who guessed correctly

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Asking COVID-positive health workers to stay on the job sign of desperation: expert
Next story
Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

Just Posted

A Vernon pawn shop was broken into recently, along with a hair studio and artisans shop in the downtown area. (Contributed)
Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

Amid frigid weather in the Okanagan, Vernon firefighters are offering tips for managing freezing water lines and avoiding carbon monoxide buildup. (Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 photo)
Vernon firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal and board of education chair Moyra Baxter are again facing adopting measures to protect students from a COVID-19 variant. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school reopening disrupted by omicron variant

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first