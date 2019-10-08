Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 % in Central Okanagan

The local residential real estate market is staying the course as the Okanagan enters the fall season.

In the Okanagan Marine Real Estate Board’s (OMREB) market highlights for September 2019, residential sales through the Okanagan dropped to 652 in September, as compared to 725 sales last month.

The board reviews sales from Revelstoke to Peachland, but in the Central Okanagan, sales dropped 9.6 per cent from last month but the average price increasing 7.4 per cent to $602,285.

Residential sales update for the Okanagan from September 2019. Average sale price jumps 7.4% in the Central Okanagan. #Kelowna, do these numbers scare/worry/bother you? pic.twitter.com/1XoaZjurX8 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) October 8, 2019

Though there are some changes in the past month, these type of fluctuations are normal in the fall season.

“The local real estate market is following typical seasonal changes, suggesting normal market conditions are very much in play despite the downturn earlier this year,” said OMREB president Michael Loewen.

The changes are on par across the province, with overall active listings at 4,150 which is just below the numbers at this time last year.

READ MORE: Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan candidates for fundraiser

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Loewen said the introduction of the new First-Time HomeBuyer Incentive that was introduced by the government of Canada on Sept. 2 could change things for Okanagan buyers.

“With Kelowna’s robust population of renters it will be interesting to see what, if any, is the potential uptake of the new first-time home-buyer incentive,” he said.

“It’s unlikely that many people will want to share equity – in the biggest purchase of their lives – with the government.”

The incentive indicates that the 10 per cent down payment on the purchase would be given to home-buyers from the government as an interest-free and payment-free loan.

READ MORE: Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

In the Central Okanagan, the average amount of days that the residence was on the market increased 11.4 per cent to 78 days, while in the entire Okanagan, it increased to 83 days.

More information can be found at omreb.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.