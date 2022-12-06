School District #23 is selling property it owns (right) which is next door to the site (left) of UBCO’s planned downtown campus. (Google Street Maps)

School District #23 is selling property it owns (right) which is next door to the site (left) of UBCO’s planned downtown campus. (Google Street Maps)

Real estate deal with school district to benefit UBC Okanagan’s downtown campus tower

UBC Properties Trust purchasing property next to site of its planned 43-storey building

Central Okanagan Public Schools has sold property it owns on Doyle Avenue, next door to UBC Okanagan’s (UBCO) planned 43-storey academic tower.

The property, located at 580 Doyle Ave., is currently home to the McWilliams Centre. It contains staff and teaching resource spaces for the district’s K-12 online education program, eSchool23, and does not contain student spaces or classrooms.

UBC Properties Trust will purchase the property on behalf of UBCO.

“This sale allows our district to focus on priorities of sustainability and providing 21st-century learning opportunities without interruptions to services or loss of classroom space,” said Lee-Ann Tiede, school district board of education chairperson.

The sale will help the district fund renovations of its Hollywood Road Education Services.

Construction of the UBCO Downtown tower at 550 Doyle Ave. is expected to begin in early 2023, and the McWilliams Centre site will help serve the needs of the new downtown presence.

READ MORE: Down-sized, downtown UBCO tower unveiled to Kelowna council

“This land acquisition offers UBC the opportunity to remain responsive in the years ahead to the evolving needs of the community regarding academic programming and services in downtown Kelowna,” said Lesley Cormack, principal, and deputy vice-chancellor for UBCO.

READ MORE: Fond farewell for Central Okanagan Board school trustee

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaReal estateSchool District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Debris scatters across road following 2 vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna
Next story
Nominations sought for City of Kelowna’s annual civic awards

Just Posted

Jay Davey from the Rotary Club of Kelowna gave Kelowna Stands with Ukraine a cheque for $6,800 to buy generators for Ukraine. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna Rotary donation enough to buy 12 generators for Ukrainians without power

The West Kelowna Warriors pose for a photo after beating the Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night at Royal LePage Place. (West Kelowna Warriors/Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors donating bears to seniors, kids

For the 21st year in a row, the city has received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting

A live presentation for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held on Apr. 20, 2023. (City of Kelowna)
Nominations sought for City of Kelowna’s annual civic awards