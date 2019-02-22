Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

To use a shock collar, or not? This is the question that had the Okanagan talking today.

From one end of the valley to the other, readers from the communities we cover had a lot to say about the SPCA’s claim that shock collars are harmful and don’t work.

“We know some trainers out there say this is the only option,” said spokesperson Lorie Chortyk. “[But] you’re not teaching your dog what you want it to do. You’re creating fear.”

Veterinary groups and humane organizations, as well as plenty of research, have long said punishment-based training causes high levels of stress, phobias, fear and increased aggression in dogs.

”In addition, shock collars can cause physical harm, such as an unhealthy increase in heart rate and severe burns to an animal’s neck,” said Dr. Karen van Haaften, senior manager of behaviour and welfare for the BC SPCA and a certified veterinary specialist in behaviour.

You, however, had some different ideas. Here’s what you had to say:

Giulio De Iaco Love to put a shock collar on some dog owners!

Terry Burton Dogs who need it? What are you talking about? I’m shocked (pun intended or not, as you wish) that such devices are sold legally.

Jodi Leanne Any tool beyond a basic collar and leash should never be used without a trained professional. Tools in the wrong or untrained hands can cause a lot of damage

Dayleen Vann Good grief, more government overstep. I’ve trained dogs for search and rescue for years, and every now and then, you get a dog that needs a different approach. Not one has ever gotten fearful, stressed or injured using it. Like a choke collar, it’s a great tool in the hands of someone who knows how to use it. It’s getting really old having perfectly safe training tools banned, because of the odd dummy who isn’t educated enough to use them. Might as well take down your fence too, it’s stressful for the dog to be contained, they’re so much happier to run free ��

Lisa Walton People, e-collars are not meant to hurt a dog. It should be a little uncomfortable, yes, but not hurt. If used correctly, excellent results will follow. Watch Jeff Gellman.

Celina Chase Hrabanek Which dog needs it? Put it on the humans that don’t take the time to train them instead.

Craig Musgrove Yeah shock collars sure can be dangerous.. Particularly when they fail… But try to find a collar that simply vibrates so my near deaf dog knows to look for me… Can’t find one.

Penny Callaghan Hate them sooooo much….they are barbaric and should never be used…..do people hate their pets so much that they have to use them….these people that do make me sick.

Tara Healey Got one for our lil one and took lessons on how to use it correctly by a pro dog trainer ,, it isnt a shock that she gets but rather a pulse or vibration .. took less than a week and she no longer barked.. when she does get off track all i have to do is bring it out put it on her uncharged for 15 minutes and we are good to go

Kylo Bay Regardless of others opinions, they do work for certain dogs.

Jeff Connauton It worked very well for my dog. And it is more of a pulse than a shock( yes I used it on myself before the dog) a verbal command was also used during training and now the collar is not needed as the verbal command is all that is needed.

Dawn Roberts Paprskar They work but can be abused. I suspect the SPCA has seen some abuse. I think a shock collar has benefits but you need to be trained on how to use it properly. I have felt the shock at about halfway and I could barely feel it.

Elizabeth Robinson Yep proper use , and they work great. Some dogs just need them.

