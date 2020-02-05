Re/Max Kelowna gives back through Legacy Foundation

The Re/Max Realtors Legacy recently presented Habitat for Humanity Okanagan with a $2,500 donation.
“We are very grateful for this generous donation to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.
“Together we are working towards Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live.”
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity Canada, a for-impact, non-profit housing organization.
Habitat for Humanity’s model allows families to invest in homeownership while building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter because Habitat believes every family should have safe, decent, affordable housing.