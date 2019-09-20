CONSIDERING COMPOST The Okanagan Falls landfill is one of two sites considered for a regional organics composting site. (Photo courtesy of Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen)

RDOS to study sites for composting facility

Penticton and Okanagan Falls landfills will be examined

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will contribute $50,000 to pursue an organics composting siting study.

The study is to review the feasibility of an organics composting site at the Campbell Mountain Landfill and at the Okanagan Falls landfill.

The organics compositing facility is being considered as a way to divert organic materials from landfills.

In a report to the regional district board, Andrew Reeder, manager of operations, said food waste and organic materials account for roughly 40 per cent of waste going to landfills in the region.

Diverting these materials has benefits including extending the life of landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating compost for agricultural production.

This is not the first time a composting facility has been considered by the regional district.

In 2017, the regional district considered a facility to be located at either the Summerland Landfill or the Marron Valley Landfill.

Both sites were rejected and both were the subject of considerable public opposition.

Reeder has raised concerns about both of the sites now under consideration.

The Campbell Mountain Landfill has a biosolids facility, but this facility does not have odour control and will affect neighbouring properties, he said

He added that the existing facility at Campbell Mountain does not meet the province’s regulations for leachate management.

The site at Okanagan Falls is small and is not as efficient as Campbell Mountain. Putting a compost facility at this site could also result in some public opposition, he said.

If the composting facility were to be located at the Okanagan Falls site, the landfill itself may need to be closed to accommodate this option.

If neither of the sites prove feasible, regional district staff will consider whether further site reviews are warranted.

