RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says wildfire still out of control but has experienced no growth since Saturday

The evacuation alert for 41 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire has been rescinded. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Services)

The evacuation alert for 41 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver has been rescinded.

EOC Update: August 11, 2019 12:00pm

Evacuation Alert RESCINDED For 41 Properties in Electoral Area “C” in the McKinney Creek area East of Oliver.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) posted on social media on Aug. 11 at noon that the properties in the McKinney Creek area east of Oliver are no longer at risk. However, BC Wildfire Services says the wildfire is still classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service said on Saturday that because of the cooler temperatures, the wildfire experienced limited growth. It is estimated to be at 2,632 hectares.

The Oliver Fire Department also posted that most of the out-of-town fire departments have been released by forestry to return to their communities.

On Thursday, firefighters conducted a successful planned ignition operation east of the Mudd Lake area, towards McKinney Road. No structures were impacted and structural protection crews monitored the situation throughout the night.

