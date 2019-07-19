An artist’s rendition of a performing arts centre shows what is possible for the former Nanaimo Hall site (File photo)

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will contribute $5,000 to a workshop to gather input on the need for a proposed performing arts centre.

At the RDOS meeting on July 18,

A delegation representing the South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society (SOPAC II) asked for the funding, which will cover one-third of the cost of the visioning workshop.

The City of Penticton will also contribute $5,000, with the remaining $5,000 to come from SOPAC II.

READ ALSO: Penticton to contribute $5,000 for workshop about performing arts centre

READ ALSO: Penticton group reinvigorates arts centre proposal

“We want to hear from people on the ground,” said Cal Meiklejohn, one of the SOPAC II members.

Glenn Sinclair, another member of the performing arts society, said in the past 25 years, there have been nine studies on the need for a centre.

“What is it that the community wants?” he asked.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said cooperation will be needed if the facility is to become a reality.

“Without the complete cooperation of the whole region, it ain’t going to happen,” he said.

Area F Dir. Riley Gettens said the workshop should be about considering what the community wants, not necessarily about constructing a building.

Penticton Coun. Jake Kimberley said the $5,000 request is a small amount for the regional district to contribute.

He said other communities, such as Ashland, Ore., have been successful by promoting performing arts.

“Just consider what a little amount of money is being asked for here,” he said.

The motion to approve the funding was carried with Area H Dir. Bob Coyne, Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer, Osoyoos Mayor Suzan McKortoff and Area C Dir. Rick Knodel opposed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Just Posted

Alleged impaired driver flips car near Lake Country

The incident happened early Friday morning

West Kelowna fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

Okanagan College camp introduces girls to carpentry

The girls have been building a number of small pieces including bird-shaped doorstops and planters

Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens earlier this week

Kelowna to host sustainable food industry summit

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

Development gives Kelowna community garden the boot

Glen Valley residents given a few days to break it down before land development

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Health: Living longer, a myth?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Most Read