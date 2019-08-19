The water quality advisory for the Killiney Beach water system has been rescinded. (File)

RDCO removes Killiney Beach water quality advisory

Outdoor water restrictions are still in effect

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory after consultation with Interior Health.

Turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source is now within the guidelines for drinking water quality.

Approximately 290 properties are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road. The advisory had been in effect since July 22.

In order to allow adequate water supplies in reservoirs, until Sept. 15 outdoor watering restrictions are in place. Those with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday.

For more information go to regionaldistrict.com/water.

