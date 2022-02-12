RDCO looking to improve poverty in the community

15% of the Central Okanagan population currently live in poverty

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is looking to help with poverty in the area and wants to hear the public’s opinions on the matter.

They are developing the Central Okanagan Poverty and Wellness Strategy (COPAWS) to help reduce poverty in the region.

About 15 per cent of the Central Okanagan population, including one in six children, lives in poverty.

There is currently an online survey for the community to understand residents’ needs and concerns. It also includes questions in regards to the RDCO’s Regional Housing Strategy. The survey is available until Feb. 28.

On Wednesday, March 2., there will be a free, virtual forum for people to learn more, have their voice heard and have feedback provided. This will provide an equal and collaborative effort for the district and the community to help the new strategy succeed.

“The RDCO is working to provide a coordinated, shared community framework for poverty reduction in the Central Okanagan. Our focus is on building relationships and capacity within and across the region for collaborative action and to strengthen coordination between regional systems,” says Community Services Director Todd Cashin.

“Collaboration is a key part of building advocacy and making sure this Strategy is successful—we want our people to feel both seen and represented by its outcomes.”

The Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) rewarded the RDCO with a $149,000 grant to develop a strategy to improve the well-being of Indigenous communities.

COPAWS is being made to help continue and strengthen the well-being of everyone in the community.

People interested in registering for the forum can do so here. More information is also available here.

