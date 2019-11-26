RDCO looking for public consultation around future management of Kelowna park

Okanagan residents will be able to voice their input on future management of Mission Creek Regional Park in December

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is looking for public consultation on the future management of Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna.

The district is asking Kelownians to provide their own input by filling out an online questionnaire on the RDCO’s website from Dec. 2 to 15 or by attending an open house at 2363 Springfield Road on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Vegetation removal in Mission Creek Regional Park

As part of the public house, members of the park’s consulting team will be present to answer any questions that local residents have on the matter.

While a plan for the management of the park is being prepared by a consulting group for the RDCO, the district said public consultation is still needed on draft concept drawings for the 92-hectare protected area.

The regional district helps to protect over 2,100 hectares of park area across the Central Okanagan.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.