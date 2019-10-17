RDCO to host Repair Café to help Kelowna residents fix household items

‘If you can carry it in under your arm, they’ll do their best to tackle the problem, with your help’

Have you recently tried to unleash your inner MacGyver to no avail?

If so, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has an event for you.

Rather than throwing away your old broken items, RDCO is hosting a session to show you how to fix them.

The Repair Café runs Saturday, Oct. 26 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Okanagan College trades building.

“These Repair Cafés revive the value of repair and repurposing, the opposite of the throw-away mindset we often see,” said waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “Our 30 plus volunteer fixers will attempt to breathe new life into just about anything. If you can carry it in under your arm, they’ll do their best to tackle the problem, with your help.”

The RDCO has been hosting two such events annually for a few years now, and attendance builds with each event.

“If you attend, you’ll learn you’re encouraged to actively participate in the dis-assembly, troubleshooting and troubleshooting and repair of your item,” said Stewart. “That way you leave empowered, part of the process.”

The event is limited to one item per person.

For more info visit rdco.com/repaircafé.

