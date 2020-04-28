RDCO hosts Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to wax poetic on how they are inspired by nature

The RDCO is encouraging residents to show some linguistic flare while at home doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The regional district is calling on Central Okanagan residents to write and submit poems on how they are inspired by nature for the Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest.

Poets aged five and up can enter the contest, which runs from May 1 to May 14.

Entries can be emailed to eeco@rdco.com; include your name, age, phone number and home address. The RDCO is accepting poems on the following topics:

a celebration of spring

an RDCO regional park

Winners will be announced on May 21. Nine prizes will be awarded by age group and topic, including a grand prize of a $100 gift card to a local small business, for the best overall poem.

Contest rules are available at rdco.com/parksevents.

READ MORE: BC Housing secures more homeless shelter spaces in Kelowna amid COVID-19 crisis

READ MORE: Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCoronavirus