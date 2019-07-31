RDCO hosts its Annual North Westside Fire BBQ Fundraiser

The annual RDCO North Westside Fire BBQ Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, Aug. 10 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is hosting its annual North Westside Fire Rescue BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Casa Cottage Resort on 6808 Westside Road and will feature music and entertainment, a live auction, an auction for children, a 50-50 draw and door prizes.

Event-goers can look forward to a $12 burger, smokies or veggie burger with a salad and a drink with all proceeds going towards the North Westside Firefighters Society which has purchased over $100,000 in life-saving fire rescue equipment from past fundraising BBQ’s. Hot dogs for children are free and there’s also pop, water and ice-cream available.

For more about North Westside Fire Rescue visit their page on the RDCO website or visit them at their Facebook page.

