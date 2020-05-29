The Regional District of Central Okanagan has announced the winners of its first Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest. (Pixabay)

RDCO announces spring poetry contest winners

The district received 70 poems starting from May 1

70 poems came in for the inaugural Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest.

Now, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has announced the winners of the contest.

The contest started on May 1 and had two categories: poems celebrating spring and poems about a regional park within the RDCO.

“We’re grateful for all those who waxed poetic,” RDCO supervisor of community relations and visitor services Isabella Hodson said.

“The number of submissions kept our judging panel working overtime and we apologize that our original plan to announce the winners on May 21 was delayed. We appreciate everyone’s patience to ensure each poem got the attention it deserved. We thank our contest partners with the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and Regional Waste Reduction Office and of course Tourism Kelowna and our local businesses that provided prizes.”

The poem judged Best Overall was submitted by Nicole G. titled ‘Celebration of Spring’.

The other category winners include:

  • Age 5-9: ‘Spring’ – Gwyneth L.
  • Age 10-13: ‘Springtime’ – Makena S.
  • Age 14-17: ‘The Egg’ – Isabella S.
  • Adult: ‘The Owls of Woodhaven’ – Yvonne S.
  • Adult: ‘Spring Stands Still’ – Carla J.

To read the reading poems, visit this link.

READ: City prepares for high water at Mission Creek

READ: Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

Central Okanagan Regional District

