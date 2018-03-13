The world-famous RCMP Musical Ride will be making a stop in the Shuswap this summer. (File photo)

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in the Shuswap

Performances to be held in Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Kelowna and Princeton this summer

One of the RCMP’s most storied traditions will be coming to the Shuswap this summer.

The Musical Ride will be performing on Salmon Arm on July 16, followed by a performance in Sicamous on July 17.

The Salmon Arm show will be held at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and is hosted by Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association and the Rotary Club.

In Sicamous, the event will be held at the Eagle River Secondary School fields and is being hosted by the Sicamous & District Chamber of Commerce.

Show times will follow at a later date.

The RCMP Musical Ride is performed by a full troop of 32 riders and their horses. Their performance consists of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music. These movements demand the utmost control, timing and coordination.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada between the months of May and October. They help raise thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Other stops in the Interior include Kelowna on Aug. 9 and Princeton on Aug. 11 and 12.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Gourlay expected to plead guilty in hit-and-run death of Kamloops teenager

Jason Charles Gourlay is charged with the hit-and-run death of Jennifer Gatey in 2016.

Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Five overall age group medals in Abootsford for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Most Read