The RCMP’s famed Musical Ride will perform in Kelowna Aug. 9 at Prospera Place in support of Cops For Kids. —Image: contributed

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

The RCMP’s famed Musical Ride is returning to Kelowna.

Officials with Prospera Place announced Monday that the 32 members of the Musical Ride will perform in the arena Aug. 9 in support of the Cops For Kids charity.

The ride, known around the world, features scarlet-clad RCMP riders and their horses performing intricate maneuvers choreographed to music. The ride has even been immortalized on Canadian currency.

The popular ride usually performs in as many as 50 communities across the country each year between May and October and has also been performed internationally. Its performances are usually associated with a sponsoring charity.

Prospera Place announced there will be two shows on Aug. 9 and tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through selectyourtickets.com. Ticket will cost $20 for adults, $15 for children and $17 for seniors, all before taxes and fees.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says
Next story
Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Just Posted

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Volunteers clean up discarded needles

A group of 10 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up needles across Vernon

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Vernon man given 6 month sentence for sex with minors

Sentence served in community; Justice deemed mandatory minimum sentence of one year unconstitutional

Kelowna walks for peace

Residents gather to spread a message of inclusivity and peace

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

South Okanagan construction site worker reported deceased

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a Penticton construction site worker found dead

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

National titles for Big White duo

Kelsey Serwa won Canadian ski cross title, while Tess Critchlow won women’s snowboard cross title

Letter: Disgusted that killing is called sport

Kelowna letter-writer says the bigger the trophy, the happier hunters are

Most Read