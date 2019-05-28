RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Peachland car tampering warning extended after similar reports

Residents of West Kelowna are encouraged to check the tightness of their vehicle’s lug nuts, RCMP said.

RCMP first issued a warning to Peachland residents on May 15 stating the lug nuts on their vehicles may have been tampered with, following reports of mischief in the 6200 block of Whinton Crescent. A total of three vehicles had the lug nuts loosened and one vehicle had gas siphoned from the tank.

READ MORE: Peachland residents warned their vehicle lug nuts may be missing

Tuesday morning, West Kelowna RCMP received similar complaints after a Shannon Lake area resident’s front driver’s-side tire fell off her Subaru Outback while driving on Saturday.

“These reckless acts compromised each of the vehicles and placed at least four lives at unnecessary risk,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “While driving along the highway, one of the victims noticed mechanical issues with the front end of her vehicle and chose to drive to a Kelowna automotive shop, where she learned about the apparent sabotage.”

The woman reported the wheel fell off while driving home.

READ MORE: RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

“Thankfully the woman was travelling at slow speeds and was uninjured in the incident,” O’Donaghey said.

Residents who find their vehicles have been tampered with should report to police. Police are also urging residents to review surveillance footage for anything that may be of assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk
Next story
Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Just Posted

RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Peachland car tampering warning extended after similar reports

Man allegedly taking photos of woman in Lake Country a misunderstanding

Suspicious residents put each other on edge, both report to police

Cemetery tours celebrating Asian Heritage Month comes to Kelowna Museum

The Kelowna Museums Socieity celebrates Asian cultures in Canada

UBC Okanagan womens golf team advances to championships for 1st time

The Heat take the field at the Golf Canada University and College Championships

UBC Okanagan research suggests cyclists are safer wearing high-vis vests with arrows

Associate professor suggests communications aids such as arrows are as important as visibility aids

Community Acupuncture clinic launched in North Okanagan

The purpose of the weekly clinic is to provide services to the community at an affordable price

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Okanagan JCI group tops in BC/Yukon region

JCI Vernon Wins Chapter of the Year, three individual honours at regional event in Cranbrook

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Okanagan Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Vernon Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

Most Read